Honduras Reaffirms Extradition Treaty Amid U.S. Pressures
Honduran President Xiomara Castro has reversed her decision to end the extradition treaty with the U.S., following negotiations with former President Donald Trump's administration. The decision forms part of broader talks addressing migration, military, and trade issues. The treaty now includes safeguards against political misuse.
- Country:
- Honduras
Honduran President Xiomara Castro has backtracked on her earlier decision to terminate the extradition treaty with the United States, following negotiations with the Trump administration. The reversal highlights ongoing diplomatic dynamics as the U.S. negotiates migration issues with Central American countries.
The announcement marks a significant shift from Castro's August statement, where she planned to end the treaty after a controversial visit by Honduran military officials to Venezuela. That visit had previously ignited tensions after being criticized by the U.S. ambassador.
Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina clarified that the extradition treaty would now include legal safeguards to prevent political misuse, as the two nations continue to navigate complex diplomatic and security issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US-Panama Migration Strategy: Rubio's Bold Efforts
US-El Salvador Unprecedented Migration Pact: A Turning Point?
US Military Deports Migrants to India Amid Stricter Immigration Policies
US Tightens Immigration Policies: Impact on Indian Illegal Migrants
US-Salvador Landmark Accord: Tackling Migration and Chinese Influence