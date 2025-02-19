Honduras Reaffirms Extradition Treaty Amid U.S. Pressures

Honduran President Xiomara Castro has backtracked on her earlier decision to terminate the extradition treaty with the United States, following negotiations with the Trump administration. The reversal highlights ongoing diplomatic dynamics as the U.S. negotiates migration issues with Central American countries.

The announcement marks a significant shift from Castro's August statement, where she planned to end the treaty after a controversial visit by Honduran military officials to Venezuela. That visit had previously ignited tensions after being criticized by the U.S. ambassador.

Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina clarified that the extradition treaty would now include legal safeguards to prevent political misuse, as the two nations continue to navigate complex diplomatic and security issues.

