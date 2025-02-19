Russian Air Defenses Foil Ukrainian Drone Attack

In a swift military response, Russian air defences successfully intercepted 21 Ukrainian drones late Tuesday night, the Russian Defence Ministry reported. The majority of these unmanned aerial vehicles were taken down over the western Bryansk region.

The Ministry disclosed on Telegram that the air defence units operated between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., effectively neutralizing 20 drones targeting the Bryansk region along the Ukrainian border.

Additionally, one drone was reported downed over Crimea, which has been under Russian control since its annexation in 2014, following a popular uprising in Ukraine that led to the flight of a pro-Russian president.

(With inputs from agencies.)