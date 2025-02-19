Left Menu

Russian Air Defenses Foil Ukrainian Drone Attack

Russian air defences intercepted 21 Ukrainian drones in the Bryansk region and Crimea within an hour late on Tuesday, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. The incident underscores ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine following Crimea’s annexation in 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 04:34 IST
Russian Air Defenses Foil Ukrainian Drone Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a swift military response, Russian air defences successfully intercepted 21 Ukrainian drones late Tuesday night, the Russian Defence Ministry reported. The majority of these unmanned aerial vehicles were taken down over the western Bryansk region.

The Ministry disclosed on Telegram that the air defence units operated between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., effectively neutralizing 20 drones targeting the Bryansk region along the Ukrainian border.

Additionally, one drone was reported downed over Crimea, which has been under Russian control since its annexation in 2014, following a popular uprising in Ukraine that led to the flight of a pro-Russian president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025