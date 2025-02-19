Hong Kong's Population Growth: A Beacon Amidst Regional Declines

In 2024, Hong Kong experienced a slight population increase of 0.1%, pushing its numbers to over 7.53 million. This marks a third consecutive year of population growth for the city that had been grappling with the economic fallout of stringent COVID-19 measures until 2023.

The uptick resulted from a net inflow of 21,000 migrants combined with an 11% rise in births, reaching 36,700 newborns. Government policies aimed at attracting talent and importing labor played a significant role in this demographic shift.

Despite the boost, Hong Kong continues to face challenges stemming from its complex political dynamics, including the 2019 anti-government protests and a national security law imposed in 2020. Meanwhile, China's population has declined for the third consecutive year, underscoring Hong Kong's unique demographic trend.

