Hong Kong's Population Growth: A Beacon Amidst Regional Declines

In 2024, Hong Kong's population grew by 0.1% to over 7.53 million, marking its third year of growth. This rise was driven by an influx of 21,000 people and an 11% increase in newborns. The growth contrasts with China's declining population as Hong Kong seeks economic revitalization after strict COVID restrictions.

Updated: 19-02-2025 11:44 IST
In 2024, Hong Kong experienced a slight population increase of 0.1%, pushing its numbers to over 7.53 million. This marks a third consecutive year of population growth for the city that had been grappling with the economic fallout of stringent COVID-19 measures until 2023.

The uptick resulted from a net inflow of 21,000 migrants combined with an 11% rise in births, reaching 36,700 newborns. Government policies aimed at attracting talent and importing labor played a significant role in this demographic shift.

Despite the boost, Hong Kong continues to face challenges stemming from its complex political dynamics, including the 2019 anti-government protests and a national security law imposed in 2020. Meanwhile, China's population has declined for the third consecutive year, underscoring Hong Kong's unique demographic trend.

