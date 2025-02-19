In a significant military operation, Ukrainian forces have destroyed a rare North Korean M-1978 Koksan self-propelled howitzer on the eastern front, marking the first instance of such an event in the ongoing conflict, according to Ukraine's military statement released on Tuesday.

The Khortytsia, or East, group of forces detailed that the artillery piece was struck by a Ukrainian drone in the Luhansk region, which has been a hotspot in the war with Russian forces since 2024. The act was captured in a video shared alongside the statement, underscoring North Korea's covert military support to Russia.

Reports indicate North Korea has supplied around 200 artillery pieces and ammunition to Russia, with the possibility of increasing troop deployment. Amid this geopolitical tension, South Korea reaffirms its commitment to supporting North Korean POWs who seek refuge, as conveyed to Ukraine.

