Ukrainian Strike on Rare North Korean Howitzer Marks New Milestone

Ukrainian forces have successfully targeted and destroyed a rare North Korean M-1978 Koksan self-propelled howitzer in the Luhansk region. This marks the first recorded instance of such an event in the ongoing conflict with Russia, highlighting North Korean military involvement and international implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 13:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant military operation, Ukrainian forces have destroyed a rare North Korean M-1978 Koksan self-propelled howitzer on the eastern front, marking the first instance of such an event in the ongoing conflict, according to Ukraine's military statement released on Tuesday.

The Khortytsia, or East, group of forces detailed that the artillery piece was struck by a Ukrainian drone in the Luhansk region, which has been a hotspot in the war with Russian forces since 2024. The act was captured in a video shared alongside the statement, underscoring North Korea's covert military support to Russia.

Reports indicate North Korea has supplied around 200 artillery pieces and ammunition to Russia, with the possibility of increasing troop deployment. Amid this geopolitical tension, South Korea reaffirms its commitment to supporting North Korean POWs who seek refuge, as conveyed to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

