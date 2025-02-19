Left Menu

Ronan’s Law: A Knife Crime Crackdown in Memory of a Lost Son

Ronan's Law introduces stricter regulations for online knife sales in the UK, inspired by the tragic death of 16-year-old Ronan Kanda. Retailers must now report suspicious transactions and face harsher penalties for illegal sales, with new penalties for those carrying weapons with intent to harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-02-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 14:44 IST
Ronan’s Law: A Knife Crime Crackdown in Memory of a Lost Son
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK government has announced Ronan's Law, a set of tighter controls for online knife sales following the tragic stabbing of 16-year-old Ronan Kanda in July 2022.

Retailers must now report bulk knife purchases and will face tougher sentences for selling to under-18s, aiming to curb the illegal circulation of weapons.

The initiative, fueled by Ronan's mother's advocacy, seeks to protect others from similar heartbreak and includes a potential registration scheme for responsible sellers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025