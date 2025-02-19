Ronan’s Law: A Knife Crime Crackdown in Memory of a Lost Son
Ronan's Law introduces stricter regulations for online knife sales in the UK, inspired by the tragic death of 16-year-old Ronan Kanda. Retailers must now report suspicious transactions and face harsher penalties for illegal sales, with new penalties for those carrying weapons with intent to harm.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-02-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 14:44 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The UK government has announced Ronan's Law, a set of tighter controls for online knife sales following the tragic stabbing of 16-year-old Ronan Kanda in July 2022.
Retailers must now report bulk knife purchases and will face tougher sentences for selling to under-18s, aiming to curb the illegal circulation of weapons.
The initiative, fueled by Ronan's mother's advocacy, seeks to protect others from similar heartbreak and includes a potential registration scheme for responsible sellers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement