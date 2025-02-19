Left Menu

U.S. Companies Urge Trump to Reevaluate Spain Tariffs

U.S. companies in Spain have urged the Trump administration to consider Spain's trade deficit with the United States when imposing new tariffs. The American Chamber of Commerce in Spain highlights that Spain imports more from the U.S. than it exports. They call for dialogue to prevent trade tensions.

Updated: 19-02-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 16:10 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

U.S. companies operating in Spain have appealed to President Donald Trump's administration to factor in the trade deficit Spain has with the U.S. The American Chamber of Commerce in Spain (AmChamSpain) emphasized that Spain imports far more U.S. goods compared to its exports, contrary to the overall EU-U.S. trade balance.

President Trump has indicated plans to implement reciprocal tariffs on nations that levy import duties on American products. Meanwhile, the European Commission argues it maintains some of the lowest global tariffs and sees no grounds for tariff hikes on EU exports.

Official figures reveal that last year, Spain exported goods worth €18.1 billion, including petrochemicals and food products, to the U.S., while importing €28.1 billion worth of American products. AmChamSpain calls for dialogue to avoid trade conflicts and uncertainty for businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

