U.S. Companies Urge Trump to Reevaluate Spain Tariffs

U.S. companies operating in Spain have appealed to President Donald Trump's administration to factor in the trade deficit Spain has with the U.S. The American Chamber of Commerce in Spain (AmChamSpain) emphasized that Spain imports far more U.S. goods compared to its exports, contrary to the overall EU-U.S. trade balance.

President Trump has indicated plans to implement reciprocal tariffs on nations that levy import duties on American products. Meanwhile, the European Commission argues it maintains some of the lowest global tariffs and sees no grounds for tariff hikes on EU exports.

Official figures reveal that last year, Spain exported goods worth €18.1 billion, including petrochemicals and food products, to the U.S., while importing €28.1 billion worth of American products. AmChamSpain calls for dialogue to avoid trade conflicts and uncertainty for businesses.

