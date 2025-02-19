Karnataka Gov to Boost Rice Supply Under Anna Bhagya Scheme
The Karnataka government will provide an additional five kilograms of rice starting February under the Anna Bhagya guarantee. Previously, due to insufficient food grains, Rs 170 was transferred to beneficiaries instead. The state requires 2.1 lakh tonnes of rice per month, costing Rs 536.71 crore.
The Karnataka government is set to enhance rice distribution under the Anna Bhagya guarantee, offering an extra five kilograms per beneficiary come February, as announced by State Minister K H Muniyappa on Wednesday.
The Congress party had pledged a 10 kg monthly rice supply for members of Below Poverty Line families, incorporating 5 kg sourced from the National Food Security Act, 2013.
Owing to food grain shortages, the state opted for monetary transfers until January. The government plans to procure 2.1 lakh tonnes monthly, saving up to Rs 190 crore with the Centre's provision at Rs 22.5 per kg.
