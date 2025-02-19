Left Menu

Karnataka Gov to Boost Rice Supply Under Anna Bhagya Scheme

The Karnataka government will provide an additional five kilograms of rice starting February under the Anna Bhagya guarantee. Previously, due to insufficient food grains, Rs 170 was transferred to beneficiaries instead. The state requires 2.1 lakh tonnes of rice per month, costing Rs 536.71 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:12 IST
Karnataka Gov to Boost Rice Supply Under Anna Bhagya Scheme
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government is set to enhance rice distribution under the Anna Bhagya guarantee, offering an extra five kilograms per beneficiary come February, as announced by State Minister K H Muniyappa on Wednesday.

The Congress party had pledged a 10 kg monthly rice supply for members of Below Poverty Line families, incorporating 5 kg sourced from the National Food Security Act, 2013.

Owing to food grain shortages, the state opted for monetary transfers until January. The government plans to procure 2.1 lakh tonnes monthly, saving up to Rs 190 crore with the Centre's provision at Rs 22.5 per kg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025