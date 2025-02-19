Russia's increasing control over Ukraine's rich mineral resources, particularly lithium, is reshaping the geopolitical landscape. As the conflict intensifies, Russian forces advance towards key deposits, prompting concerns about the future distribution of these vital assets.

U.S. President Donald Trump's interest in securing a resource deal with Ukraine in exchange for military support further complicates the situation. However, as Russia gains ground, it appears positioned to significantly benefit from Ukraine's natural wealth, despite international calls against the annexation of Ukrainian territory.

Amidst talks of resetting U.S.-Russia relations, Ukraine's minerals remain at the heart of the conflict. The discussions highlight the strategic importance of these resources and their potential to influence the outcome of the ongoing war.

(With inputs from agencies.)