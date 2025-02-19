Courtroom Chaos: Sri Lanka's Underworld Drama Unfolds
A 34-year-old gunman has been arrested in Sri Lanka for murdering Ganemulle Sanjiwa, a noted underworld figure, at a magistrate's court. The gunman, a former commando, was apprehended in Puttalam and is linked to seven other murders. Two other criminals returned from India following arrests there.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
A dramatic arrest unfolded in Sri Lanka as a 34-year-old gunman was apprehended for the murder of Ganemulle Sanjiwa, a notable underworld figure, at a magistrate's court. Sanjiwa was shot within the court premises and succumbed to injuries soon after being rushed to the hospital.
Hours later, the gunman, identified as a former member of the army commandos regiment, was arrested in the northwestern region of Puttalam. This arrest has connected him not only to Sanjiwa's murder but also to seven other previous killings.
The saga deepened as two criminals, previously on the run in India, were brought back to Sri Lanka following their arrests under an Interpol red notice. This reveals the ongoing efforts by the Sri Lankan police to crack down on international criminal activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
