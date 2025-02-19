Left Menu

Chaos in Global Humanitarian Aid Amidst Trump Administration's Freeze

The Trump administration continues withholding foreign aid, citing contract terms despite a federal judge's order lifting a freeze. The administration seeks clarity on the judge's order, while USAID reports limited renewed payments. Legal challenges arise as foreign aid policies create global humanitarian disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:47 IST
Chaos in Global Humanitarian Aid Amidst Trump Administration's Freeze

The Trump administration has opted not to release funds for numerous foreign aid contracts and grants, according to court filings on Tuesday. This decision persists despite a federal judge's order issued last week to end a broad freeze on foreign aid financing.

Legal representatives of the administration argue that they are abiding by U.S. District Judge Amir Ali's temporary restraining order, highlighting a clause that suggests they are not prevented from executing the terms of contracts and grants. The administration continues to review previously frozen agreements, stating that they maintain the implicit or explicit authority to terminate them if they choose.

USAID and the State Department assert their legal power to pause payments independently of President Trump's executive order mandating a 90-day freeze on foreign aid, a directive that U.S. courts have restricted from implementation. Concerns rise globally as humanitarian efforts are compromised, and legal challenges to the administration's foreign aid policies are set in motion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

