Exposing Myths: Centenarian Social Security Fraud Claims Debunked

The acting SSA commissioner, Lee Dudek, refuted claims suggesting deceased centenarians are receiving undeserved Social Security benefits. The originated confusion stems from outdated software and erroneous public statements by Trump and Musk. The SSA remains committed to transparency, focusing on addressing improper payments without inflated claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 02:24 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The newly appointed head of the Social Security Administration, Lee Dudek, clarified on Wednesday that claims about deceased centenarians receiving SSA benefits are inaccurate. Dudek's statements came following false assertions by former President Donald Trump and advisor Elon Musk about widespread benefit misuse by those over 100.

This issue partly results from the SSA's outdated COBOL software, causing incorrect data entries. Reports by the agency's inspector general further revealed that millions of old records lack proper death annotations, though these aren't linked to current benefit distributions.

The SSA's dedication to uncovering and correcting improper payments continues, with measures like automatic cessation of payments to those over 115 already in place. Erroneous accusations inadvertently oversimplify addressing Social Security challenges, warned experts from George Mason University, as Dudek pledges transparency and adherence to corrective protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

