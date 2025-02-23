Revisiting Reinvention: Lessons from the Clinton-Gore Government Overhaul

A new administration has arrived in Washington, promising to revamp federal operations using business acumen and technology to cut costs. This recalls a similar initiative from 30 years ago under President Bill Clinton.

Back then, the Democratic administration led a bipartisan legislative effort to streamline the government, focusing on efficiency and engaging federal workers. Unlike the current hasty methods, the initiative prioritized steady change without legislative confrontation.

The Reinventing Government initiative saw the integration of the internet within federal operations and symbolized cost reduction efforts that were moderate but impactful. Observers draw sharp contrasts with recent approaches that lack legislative backing and forethought.

