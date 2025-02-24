Tensions Rise Amid Federal Workforce Shakeup Led by Elon Musk

The Trump administration faces growing unrest as Elon Musk, an adviser to the president, rolls out a contentious plan to downsize the federal workforce. This initiative has sparked confusion, with agencies like the FBI and State Department advising employees not to comply with Musk's demands for job performance documentation.

Musk, heading the Department of Government Efficiency, has already led efforts to cut over 20,000 jobs and encouraged 75,000 buyouts across various departments. Critics, including some within the Republican Party, express concerns over the hasty approach, emphasizing the potential risks to essential services such as national security and health.

Despite some support from Trump appointees, the strategy has faced backlash from federal unions and top officials. They question Musk's authority to enforce such compliance and urge a more measured, empathetic approach to government workforce reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)