Ukraine and U.S. Collaborate on Landmark Economic Deal

Ukraine and the U.S. are collaborating on a pivotal economic agreement aimed at resolving Russia's conflict with Ukraine. President Zelenskiy emphasized Europe's involvement in the peace process during a video address to the G7, urging more comprehensive international cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:06 IST
  • Ukraine

In a significant development, Ukraine and the United States are jointly pursuing an economic agreement pivotal to resolving Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Monday.

Addressing G7 leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelenskiy underscored the necessity for both Europe and Ukraine to play active roles in the peace negotiation process.

This collaboration marks a critical step towards international unity, as Zelenskiy emphasized the need for broader global cooperation to achieve a lasting resolution.

