Ukraine and U.S. Collaborate on Landmark Economic Deal

In a significant development, Ukraine and the United States are jointly pursuing an economic agreement pivotal to resolving Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Monday.

Addressing G7 leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelenskiy underscored the necessity for both Europe and Ukraine to play active roles in the peace negotiation process.

This collaboration marks a critical step towards international unity, as Zelenskiy emphasized the need for broader global cooperation to achieve a lasting resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)