Elon Musk's Federal Workforce Challenge: Innovation or Overreach?

President Donald Trump has publicly supported Elon Musk's controversial mandate requiring federal employees to report recent achievements by a set deadline or face potential termination. This move has sparked lawsuits and contributed to growing unrest within the government workforce.

Unions and other organizations have filed legal challenges, citing Musk's demands as a violation of laws. The Office of Personnel Management instructed workers to detail their weekly accomplishments, echoing Musk's management style in his private companies.

The policy has met resistance, with some government officials advising against compliance. The ongoing discord highlights broader tensions as Musk and Trump pursue federal government downsizing.

(With inputs from agencies.)