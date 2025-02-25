Left Menu

Liquor Lobby Scandal: Kejriwal as Middleman?

Delhi BJP accuses AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of acting as a middleman for liquor lobbies, citing a CAG report revealing over Rs 2,000 crore in losses from the 2021-2022 excise policy. AAP defends past policies. Allegations of financial misconduct surface, calling for accountability and investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:00 IST
Liquor Lobby Scandal: Kejriwal as Middleman?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi BJP President, Virendra Sachdeva, has sparked controversy by accusing Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP chief, of acting as a 'middleman for the liquor lobby.' This follows a CAG report indicating a significant Rs 2,000 crore loss due to the 2021-2022 excise policy.

AAP's Atishi, defending the scrapped policy, claims the prior system was plagued by corruption. During a press conference with BJP MPs, Sachdeva alleged systematic 'loot' and asserted the report implicates the previous AAP government in financial irregularities deliberately withheld from public view.

According to the CAG's findings, lapses in excise operations led to revenue losses exceeding Rs 2,026.91 crore. The report exposes mismanagement, including unfulfilled liquor licenses and uncollected security deposits. BJP officials vow to ensure accountability and pursue those responsible for the alleged 'scam.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025