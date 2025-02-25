Liquor Lobby Scandal: Kejriwal as Middleman?
Delhi BJP accuses AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of acting as a middleman for liquor lobbies, citing a CAG report revealing over Rs 2,000 crore in losses from the 2021-2022 excise policy. AAP defends past policies. Allegations of financial misconduct surface, calling for accountability and investigation.
The Delhi BJP President, Virendra Sachdeva, has sparked controversy by accusing Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP chief, of acting as a 'middleman for the liquor lobby.' This follows a CAG report indicating a significant Rs 2,000 crore loss due to the 2021-2022 excise policy.
AAP's Atishi, defending the scrapped policy, claims the prior system was plagued by corruption. During a press conference with BJP MPs, Sachdeva alleged systematic 'loot' and asserted the report implicates the previous AAP government in financial irregularities deliberately withheld from public view.
According to the CAG's findings, lapses in excise operations led to revenue losses exceeding Rs 2,026.91 crore. The report exposes mismanagement, including unfulfilled liquor licenses and uncollected security deposits. BJP officials vow to ensure accountability and pursue those responsible for the alleged 'scam.'
