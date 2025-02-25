Wig-Wearing Fraudster Exposed in UK Citizenship Test Scandal

In a dramatic courtroom revelation, Josephine Maurice, a 61-year-old British woman, confessed to using wigs and other disguises to fraudulently take the UK citizenship test for over a dozen foreign applicants, the court heard this week.

Maurice, appearing via video link from Bronzefield Prison, admitted to impersonating 13 men and women between June 2022 and August 2023, utilizing elaborate strategies to avoid detection across various test centers nationwide, according to a statement from the Home Office.

Home Office immigration enforcement officer Phillip Parr described the scheme as a calculated effort for financial gain. Maurice also admitted to additional charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and possession of fake provisional driving licenses. Sentencing is set for May 20.

