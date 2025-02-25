UK to Boost Defence Spending: A Strategic Bid Before Trump's Visit
Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans to increase the UK's defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, aiming for a future target of 3%. The measure, funded by cutting international aid, signals to President Trump that Britain is committed to bolstering Europe's security amid Russian tensions.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed on Tuesday his intention to raise the UK's defence budget to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, with a future goal of 3%, a move to reassure U.S. President Donald Trump of Britain's commitment to European security enhancement.
This increase, from the current 2.3%, will be financed through a 40% reduction in international aid spending, a step Starmer reluctantly deemed essential due to Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The Prime Minister's remarks are set against the backdrop of his upcoming meeting with President Trump in Washington.
British defence minister John Healey, after conversing with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, highlighted the harmonious collaboration between the two nations. The planned increase will amount to an additional 13.4 billion pounds annually by 2027, bolstering Britain's already pivotal role within NATO and reinforcing Europe's support for Ukraine.
