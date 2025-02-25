Left Menu

Global Support Rallies for Ukraine at U.N. Amidst Neutral Resolution

Countries gather in Geneva supporting Ukraine following a U.S.-drafted U.N. resolution that took a neutral stance on the conflict. Despite U.S.'s failure to push the resolution through the General Assembly, European and international support remains strong. Ukraine calls for continued aid and accountability for Russia’s actions.

Updated: 25-02-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 23:04 IST
In a show of solidarity, numerous countries backed Ukraine at a United Nations meeting in Geneva, responding to a U.N. Security Council resolution with a neutral position on the conflict. This initiative came a day after the resolution, discussed during a gathering marking 'resistance to the Russian aggression.'

The resolution, debated on the war's third anniversary, mirrored a shift in U.S. policy that began during Donald Trump's presidency, showcasing a more conciliatory approach towards Russia. Norway's Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik assured Ukraine, 'You are not alone,' emphasizing continuous support for Ukraine's sovereignty and dignity amid Russia's ongoing military actions.

International backing, particularly from European nations, remains firm despite the U.S. failing to sway the U.N. General Assembly towards the same resolution passed by the Security Council. The General Assembly instead adopted motions more favorable to Ukraine, marking a significant diplomatic win over U.S. propositions. Ukraine's Ambassador, Yevheniia Filipenko, emphasized the country's need for rebuilding efforts and accountability for Russian operation-related crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

