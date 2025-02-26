Judge Blocks Trump's Federal Spending Freeze

In a significant judicial decision, a U.S. District Judge extended an order that halts President Donald Trump's sweeping freeze on federal expenditure. This action prevents the administration from pausing grants, loans, and other financial aids.

Judge Loren AliKhan issued the extension at the request of advocacy groups representing nonprofits and small businesses. Her earlier order temporarily blocked the funding freeze while she deliberated on a potentially more enduring legal injunction.

The ruling reflects ongoing judicial oversight over executive actions with significant economic implications, offering temporary relief to organizations dependent on federal financial support.

(With inputs from agencies.)