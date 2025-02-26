Trump Orders New Copper Tariff Probe Amid Global Trade Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump has opened another chapter in his aggressive trade policy, this time targeting copper imports. A new investigation has been ordered to explore potential tariffs aimed at boosting American production of the metal, crucial for a variety of industries, including electric vehicles and military hardware.

The investigation, directed by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, aims to counteract China's perceived dominance in the global copper market. The approach follows Trump's previous use of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, under which hefty tariffs were imposed on steel and aluminum. White House officials note that the tariff decision will emerge from the ongoing probe.

The investigation focuses on copper imports from top suppliers such as Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The inquiry aims to rebuild the U.S. copper industry, viewed as key to national defense and energy needs in an era of rapid technological advancement. The move is part of Trump's broader strategy to bolster America's industrial base through protective tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)