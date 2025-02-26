Trump Administration Plans Sweeping Workforce Cuts Under Musk’s Guidance

President Donald Trump's administration, directed by downsizing czar Elon Musk, is paving the way for widespread federal workforce reductions. During a cabinet meeting, Musk emphasized the need to cut $1 trillion from the current $6.7 trillion budget, indicating dramatic shifts in how government programs are managed and funded.

Despite the promise not to slash popular health and retirement benefits, Trump's efforts have already resulted in over 20,000 government layoffs, and more cutbacks are expected. Alongside workforce reductions, Trump is lobbying Congress to prolong the 2017 tax cuts, adding complexity to America's fiscal trajectory, which faces a $36 trillion debt.

Federal agencies are preparing for sweeping workforce cuts, with the EPA and Social Security Administration among the first to downsize. Concerns over Musk's aggressive approach have sparked privacy fears and employee dissent. The administration faces mounting scrutiny over its handling of sensitive data and plans to reshape public sector employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)