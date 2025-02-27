Hostage Exchange Concludes with Fragile Gaza Truce

In a sensitive exchange, Hamas has returned the bodies of four Israeli hostages while awaiting the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners by Israel. This overnight transition marks the conclusion of the initial stage of a fragile truce in Gaza, aiming to halt ongoing hostilities in the region.

Despite existing tensions and past hurdles, the ceasefire, which commenced on January 19, has largely persisted. However, its future remains uncertain as the first phase draws to a close, with no current proposals to extend it. Egyptian mediators played a crucial role in facilitating the final exchange, allowing the deal's completion for 620 Palestinians detained by Israel.

The sensitive negotiations witnessed public criticism, notably from international bodies such as the United Nations, particularly after Hamas's previous public displays. Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed the handover early Thursday, coupled with an investigation into the identities of the hostages returned.

(With inputs from agencies.)