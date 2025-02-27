Unprecedented Ban on Transgender Troops: Scrutinizing the Pentagon's Directive

The Pentagon has issued a memo indicating that transgender service members will be discharged unless granted an exemption, effectively barring them from military service. This move intensifies previous restrictions from President Trump's administration, further provoking advocates who describe it as unprecedented.

Earlier, Trump signed an executive order that targeted transgender troops, claiming their identity didn't align with military values. The Pentagon announced it would cease the enlistment of transgender individuals and halt procedures related to gender transitions.

Filed in court this Wednesday, the memo requires the Pentagon to implement a procedure identifying transgender troops within 30 days, followed by their discharge. The policy permits waivers only under specific criteria, sparking legal challenges about its fairness and constitutionality.

(With inputs from agencies.)