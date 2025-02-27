Left Menu

Unprecedented Ban on Transgender Troops: Scrutinizing the Pentagon's Directive

The U.S. military under President Trump's directive intends to discharge transgender service members unless exempted, expanding the ban to include those currently serving. This policy has been labeled as unprecedented by advocates and has prompted legal challenges questioning its constitutionality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 10:15 IST
Unprecedented Ban on Transgender Troops: Scrutinizing the Pentagon's Directive

The Pentagon has issued a memo indicating that transgender service members will be discharged unless granted an exemption, effectively barring them from military service. This move intensifies previous restrictions from President Trump's administration, further provoking advocates who describe it as unprecedented.

Earlier, Trump signed an executive order that targeted transgender troops, claiming their identity didn't align with military values. The Pentagon announced it would cease the enlistment of transgender individuals and halt procedures related to gender transitions.

Filed in court this Wednesday, the memo requires the Pentagon to implement a procedure identifying transgender troops within 30 days, followed by their discharge. The policy permits waivers only under specific criteria, sparking legal challenges about its fairness and constitutionality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025