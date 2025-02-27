Global Turmoil: From Chevron's Loss to Diplomatic Tensions

In a move with significant geopolitical implications, President Donald Trump has revoked Chevron's license to operate in Venezuela, citing a lack of electoral reforms under President Nicolas Maduro's regime. Trump announced the decision citing prior concessions made by former President Joe Biden, which he deemed insufficient.

Tragedy struck Hollywood as acclaimed actor Gene Hackman was found dead at his home alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their dog. Hackman, renowned for his intense roles and two Academy Awards, leaves a lasting legacy in the film industry at the age of 95.

International tensions continue as China conducts military drills near Taiwan, and Ukraine's army chief visits the embattled eastern front to combat Russian forces. Diplomatic meetings, including one between Russia and the United States in Turkey, seek to address and potentially mend strained relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)