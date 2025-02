Canada's Border Security Enhancements: A Model for NAFTA?

Canada is enhancing its efforts to strengthen border security with the United States, a move Public Safety Minister David McGuinty believes will satisfy the Trump administration.

Despite President Trump's announcement of impending tariffs on March 4 due to drug smuggling, McGuinty remains confident. 'The evidence is irrefutable,' he stated, affirming that Canada's initiatives have met the necessary U.S. standards.

Official data highlights that most intercepted drugs in the U.S. originate from Mexico, though Canada's diligence in combating smuggling remains evident. McGuinty emphasized that Canada is fulfilling expectations on border progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)