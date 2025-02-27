Legal Committee to Tackle Emaar's Hyderabad Disputes
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has formed a legal committee to address ongoing disputes involving Emaar Properties' projects in Hyderabad initiated in 2001. The step involves collaboration with a legal agency approved by the UAE to resolve complex issues and recommendations from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Solicitor General of India.
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has formed a new committee of legal experts to tackle issues involving Emaar Properties in Hyderabad, supplementing the efforts of the previous BRS government.
Emaar Properties, in agreements dating back to 2001 with the then Andhra Pradesh government, embarked on major projects in Hyderabad. Investigations by the CBI and ED into alleged irregularities are ongoing. The Telangana government seeks to resolve these disputes by collaborating with a UAE-approved legal agency.
The committee will consult this agency to find amicable resolutions, following guidance from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Solicitor General. Emaar's leadership engaged with state officials to discuss the roadmap forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- Emaar Properties
- Revanth Reddy
- Hyderabad
- legal committee
- BRS government
- UAE
- CBI
- ED
- APIIC
ALSO READ
UAE's Future of Work Forum Sets Strategic Insights for Labour Market Evolution
UAEREP Launches 6th Cycle with $1.5 Million Grants for Innovative Proposals
UAE Minister Stays Confident in Nuclear Amid AI Advancements
UAE Paves the Sky: Air Taxi Corridors for 2026
UAE's Bid for Peace: Hosting Talks to End the Ukraine Conflict