Legal Committee to Tackle Emaar's Hyderabad Disputes

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has formed a new committee of legal experts to tackle issues involving Emaar Properties in Hyderabad, supplementing the efforts of the previous BRS government.

Emaar Properties, in agreements dating back to 2001 with the then Andhra Pradesh government, embarked on major projects in Hyderabad. Investigations by the CBI and ED into alleged irregularities are ongoing. The Telangana government seeks to resolve these disputes by collaborating with a UAE-approved legal agency.

The committee will consult this agency to find amicable resolutions, following guidance from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Solicitor General. Emaar's leadership engaged with state officials to discuss the roadmap forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)