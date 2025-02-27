Court Clears Path for BJP Leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Left Menu

The Allahabad High Court has ruled in favor of BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, allowing the withdrawal of a criminal case against him. The state government had sought to drop charges related to Singh's contravention of a public meeting restraint order, a plea initially rejected by a Gonda court.

Allahabad High Court
  Country:
  India

The Allahabad High Court has provided relief to BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by permitting the Uttar Pradesh government to withdraw a criminal case filed against him. The case arose after Singh allegedly held a public meeting in violation of a restraint order.

The court's decision, based on an application by the public prosecutor under Section 321 of the Cr.P.C., ensures that the case is officially withdrawn, following the 2020 request for dismissal. The order was made public recently, highlighting the court's stance.

Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan of the Lucknow bench delivered the decision, reversing an earlier rejection by a Gonda court of the state's withdrawal plea. Singh faced charges under Section 188 IPC since 2014, but state authorities decided to retract the case after thorough consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

