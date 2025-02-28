Fragile Truce: High-Stakes Talks and Humanitarian Aims Amidst Tension

In a delicate balancing act, Israel and Hamas have initiated discussions in Cairo, seeking to extend the Gaza ceasefire agreement beyond its imminent expiration. The negotiations, involving key players like the United States and Qatar, focus not only on sustaining peace but also on laying the groundwork for a potential end to the long-standing conflict.

The discussions address crucial issues such as returning hostages and ensuring the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. However, these talks are overshadowed by Israel's refusal to vacate the Philadelphi corridor, which is central to their efforts to prevent arms smuggling into the territory.

Meanwhile, humanitarian dynamics unfold as prisoners are swapped and the international community watches closely, highlighting the complex interplay of military strategy and humanitarian urgency that defines the current phase of this conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)