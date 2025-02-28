Historic Extradition: Mexico Hands Over Drug Lords to U.S.

In a historic move, Mexico extradited 29 prominent drug cartel figures, including notorious drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, to the United States. This bold security cooperation comes as the Trump administration intensifies its crackdown on drug trafficking organizations, amidst looming threats of tariffs on Mexican imports.

The extradition operation involved transferring prisoners from various Mexican prisons to the United States, marking a rare show of collaboration between the two nations. Among those extradited were members of five key Mexican crime groups identified by President Trump's administration as foreign terrorist organizations.

While tensions remain over U.S.-Mexico relations, this coordinated action demonstrates a pivotal shift in addressing transnational crime. U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi emphasized the commitment to prosecuting these criminals to honor law enforcement officers and ensure justice for victims impacted by violent cartels.

(With inputs from agencies.)