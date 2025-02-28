Left Menu

Sweeping Workforce Cuts Loom Over Social Security Administration

The Social Security Administration is planning to lay off a significant portion of its workforce, potentially affecting 50% of employees. This move may impact the processing of benefits for millions of Americans, especially retirees and children, raising concerns from advocates and lawmakers alike.

Updated: 28-02-2025 08:37 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Social Security Administration is on the brink of substantial workforce cuts, planning to lay off up to 7,000 employees, as per an inside source. The agency's potential workforce reductions could climb to as much as 50%, leaving advocates worried about timely beneficiary services.

While it remains uncertain how beneficiaries will be directly affected, legislators and advocates emphasize that a smaller workforce might mean delays in assistance for the program's 72.5 million recipients. Plans discuss involuntary reassignments and potential retraining as part of the restructuring efforts.

These developments follow the Trump administration's push to streamline the federal workforce under the Department of Government Efficiency. The termination of office leases and downsizing have sparked concern among officials and advocates who fear significant disruptions in public services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

