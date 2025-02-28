Debt-Driven Tragedy: The Venjaramoodu Mass Murders
The Venjaramoodu mass murders, allegedly driven by financial debt, involved the tragic deaths of five family members. Afan, the accused, killed his grandmother, brother, girlfriend, uncle, and uncle's wife. Financial liabilities and a potential suicide plot are suspected motives. Investigations continue with a focus on financial and psychological aspects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Five days ago, in Venjaramoodu, a shocking mass murder left the community in distress. The alleged perpetrator, Afan, 23, is believed to have acted under the burden of over Rs 65 lakh in debt.
According to police sources, the financial strain on Afan's family might have led to the brutal killing of his 88-year-old grandmother, his teenage brother, and three others including his girlfriend.
As investigations continue, authorities seek insights into Afan's psychological state, factoring possible drug involvement and familial suicide motives. Local police have confirmed the accused confessed following the crime spree.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UDF Protests Erupt in Kerala Over Elephant Attack Fatalities
Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran Faces Resignation Calls over Wildlife Issues
Kerala Assembly Disrupted Over SC/ST Budget Cuts Allegations
Kerala Wildlife Controversy: Minister Faces Resignation Demand
Kerala's Road Safety Dilemma: Addressing Negligence and Mobile Distractions