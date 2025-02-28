Debt-Driven Tragedy: The Venjaramoodu Mass Murders

Five days ago, in Venjaramoodu, a shocking mass murder left the community in distress. The alleged perpetrator, Afan, 23, is believed to have acted under the burden of over Rs 65 lakh in debt.

According to police sources, the financial strain on Afan's family might have led to the brutal killing of his 88-year-old grandmother, his teenage brother, and three others including his girlfriend.

As investigations continue, authorities seek insights into Afan's psychological state, factoring possible drug involvement and familial suicide motives. Local police have confirmed the accused confessed following the crime spree.

(With inputs from agencies.)