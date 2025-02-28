Thailand’s Deportation of 40 Uyghurs to China Violates Human Rights Laws, Says Volker Türk

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has strongly condemned Thailand’s deportation of 40 ethnic Uyghurs to China, labeling it a flagrant violation of international human rights laws and standards. The deportation, which took place on Thursday, has sparked global concern over the fate of these individuals, who were held in Thailand for over 11 years in harsh conditions.

“This violates the principle of non-refoulement, which absolutely prohibits the forced return of individuals to countries where they face a real risk of torture, ill-treatment, or other irreparable harm,” Türk stated.

The principle of non-refoulement is enshrined in multiple international legal frameworks, including Article 3 of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhumane or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, to which Thailand is a party. It is also established under Article 7 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and reflected in Thailand’s own domestic laws.

Türk expressed deep disappointment that the Thai government ignored repeated appeals from the UN Human Rights Office to adhere to its international obligations and provide protection for the detained Uyghurs. “It is deeply regrettable that they have been forcibly returned,” he said.

The High Commissioner urged Chinese authorities to immediately disclose the whereabouts of the deported Uyghurs and ensure their safety and fair treatment in line with international human rights standards.

The deported men were part of a larger group of Uyghurs who had been detained in Thailand since March 2014 under appalling conditions in immigration detention centers. Over the years, five members of this group have died in custody due to the dire conditions. Reports indicate that eight Uyghurs remain detained in Thailand, raising concerns that they, too, may face forced repatriation.

Türk called on Thailand to halt any further deportations and to fully protect the remaining Uyghurs in accordance with international law. “The Thai authorities must ensure that no more individuals from this group are forcibly returned and that potential refugees and asylum-seekers receive the protection they are entitled to under international law.”

The deportation has drawn condemnation from human rights groups worldwide, who warn that the Uyghurs face severe persecution, imprisonment, or worse upon their return to China. The international community is now closely watching both Thailand and China’s next actions in this unfolding human rights crisis.