Police Inspector Arrested in Bribery Scandal

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption Organization (ACO) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Inspector Shiv Shankar Singh after being caught accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000. The arrest took place on Thursday evening, as confirmed by officials on Friday.

Station House Officer Neeraj Pathak reported that a case has been registered against Singh, who was stationed at the Chilh police station. The allegations surfaced when complainant Hari Narayan Yadav approached Singh to file an FIR against a man accused of raping his niece.

Yadav revealed that Singh demanded Rs 50,000 to proceed with the complaint. Acting on Yadav's grievance, the ACO orchestrated a setup that led to Singh's arrest during the bribe transaction. The inspector is now incarcerated, and authorities are pursuing further investigations.

