Police Inspector Arrested in Bribery Scandal

ACO of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Inspector Shiv Shankar Singh for accepting a Rs 30,000 bribe. Yadav, seeking an FIR for his niece's alleged rape, was asked for Rs 50,000. ACO planned a sting, resulting in Singh's arrest. He has been jailed, with further investigation ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 28-02-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 15:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption Organization (ACO) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Inspector Shiv Shankar Singh after being caught accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000. The arrest took place on Thursday evening, as confirmed by officials on Friday.

Station House Officer Neeraj Pathak reported that a case has been registered against Singh, who was stationed at the Chilh police station. The allegations surfaced when complainant Hari Narayan Yadav approached Singh to file an FIR against a man accused of raping his niece.

Yadav revealed that Singh demanded Rs 50,000 to proceed with the complaint. Acting on Yadav's grievance, the ACO orchestrated a setup that led to Singh's arrest during the bribe transaction. The inspector is now incarcerated, and authorities are pursuing further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

