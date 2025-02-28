Midnight Chaos: Gunshots Stir Yamuna Vihar
A late-night shooting took place near a house in Yamuna Vihar, Delhi. A police team found four empty cartridges, and the resident reported seeing two individuals firing shots. No prior threats were noted. Authorities are investigating, collecting evidence, and reviewing CCTV footage for identification.
In the early hours of Friday, chaos erupted in the Yamuna Vihar area of northeast Delhi, where gunshots were reported near a residential house.
Local police from Bhajanpura arrived after a PCR call, discovering four empty cartridges at the scene. Shahnawaj, a 39-year-old resident, recounted hearing the shots around 1.05 am. Upon investigating, he witnessed two individuals discharging firearms before fleeing on a scooter. Importantly, Shahnawaj indicated no threats had been made prior to this alarming event.
Law enforcement has registered a case and engaged forensic experts to gather evidence. Authorities are actively reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity to track down the perpetrators involved in the incident.
