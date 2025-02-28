Midnight Chaos: Gunshots Stir Yamuna Vihar

In the early hours of Friday, chaos erupted in the Yamuna Vihar area of northeast Delhi, where gunshots were reported near a residential house.

Local police from Bhajanpura arrived after a PCR call, discovering four empty cartridges at the scene. Shahnawaj, a 39-year-old resident, recounted hearing the shots around 1.05 am. Upon investigating, he witnessed two individuals discharging firearms before fleeing on a scooter. Importantly, Shahnawaj indicated no threats had been made prior to this alarming event.

Law enforcement has registered a case and engaged forensic experts to gather evidence. Authorities are actively reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity to track down the perpetrators involved in the incident.

