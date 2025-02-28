Left Menu

Execution of Chinese Woman Highlights Decades-Long Child Trafficking Ring

Yu Huaying, 62, was executed in China for abducting and trafficking 17 children across multiple regions over a decade. Her execution was conducted after a conviction by the Guiyang Intermediate People's Court and approval from the Supreme People's Court. Child trafficking remains an issue in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:41 IST
Execution of Chinese Woman Highlights Decades-Long Child Trafficking Ring
A Chinese woman named Yu Huaying faced execution in Guiyang, located in southwest China's Guizhou province, after being convicted of abducting and trafficking 17 children over a span of ten years.

Yu, aged 62, was accused of collaborating with others to traffic children across several regions, including Guizhou, Chongqing, and Yunnan, between 1993 and 2003. The convicted trafficker was arrested in 2022 after a complaint from Yang Niuhua, who was trafficked by Yu in 1995.

The Guiyang Intermediate People's Court ordered Yu's execution and the confiscation of her assets, with the decision endorsed by the Supreme People's Court. Her case underscores the ongoing issue of child abductions by organized crime groups in China.

