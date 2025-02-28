Execution of Chinese Woman Highlights Decades-Long Child Trafficking Ring
Yu Huaying, 62, was executed in China for abducting and trafficking 17 children across multiple regions over a decade. Her execution was conducted after a conviction by the Guiyang Intermediate People's Court and approval from the Supreme People's Court. Child trafficking remains an issue in China.
- Country:
- China
A Chinese woman named Yu Huaying faced execution in Guiyang, located in southwest China's Guizhou province, after being convicted of abducting and trafficking 17 children over a span of ten years.
Yu, aged 62, was accused of collaborating with others to traffic children across several regions, including Guizhou, Chongqing, and Yunnan, between 1993 and 2003. The convicted trafficker was arrested in 2022 after a complaint from Yang Niuhua, who was trafficked by Yu in 1995.
The Guiyang Intermediate People's Court ordered Yu's execution and the confiscation of her assets, with the decision endorsed by the Supreme People's Court. Her case underscores the ongoing issue of child abductions by organized crime groups in China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Daring Daylight Abduction: Six-Year-Old Kidnapped in Gwalior
Cross-Border Crackdown: Thai Authorities to Extradite Chinese Nationals in Actor Abduction Case
High-Stakes Abduction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Dramatic Rescue: Missing Teen Found Married After Alleged Abduction
Exploring 'Cloud Guizhou': A Glimpse into China's Data Valley