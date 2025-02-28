Germany Urges Israel to Enhance Civilian Protection in West Bank

The German government has called for Israel to improve protections for civilians and infrastructure in the northern West Bank, as military operations continue in the area. The appeal highlights the importance of safeguarding civilians amidst conflict.

Germany's foreign ministry issued a statement urging Israel to ensure that the ongoing military activities do not further compromise civilian security. The ministry also stressed that swift measures should be taken to allow approximately 40,000 displaced individuals to return home.

This plea from Germany underscores the international concern over the impact of military actions on civilian life in regions of conflict. The statement reflects diplomatic efforts to promote humanitarian considerations in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)