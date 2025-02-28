Love Jihad Scandal Shakes Uttarakhand: Arrest and Allegations Unfold

In a shocking turn of events in Uttarakhand, a Muslim man has been arrested for allegedly exploiting a Hindu woman under false pretenses of marriage and attempting to force her conversion to Islam. The incident has reignited discussions on the contentious issue of 'love jihad' in the region.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, managed to escape with the assistance of Hindu organizations and reported the matter to the police. As a result, a case was filed, leading to the arrest of the 30-year-old accused, Afsan, who had initially introduced himself under a Hindu guise as 'Arsh.'

This arrest arrives on the heels of increased scrutiny by local officials, including Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who has called for strict action in similar cases. The ongoing developments underscore the need for vigilance and legal action against religious exploitation and forced conversions.

(With inputs from agencies.)