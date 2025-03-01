Left Menu

Trump's Border Reinforcements: 1,140 Troops Deployed

The U.S. military is deploying 1,140 additional troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, raising the count to around 4,200. This move supports President Trump's immigration strategy. There have been discussions about potentially increasing the number to 10,000 troops, depending on various factors.

Updated: 01-03-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 02:53 IST
The United States military is dispatching an extra 1,140 troops to the border shared with Mexico. This action is part of President Donald Trump's ongoing immigration agenda, marking the latest involvement of the military in logistics and support roles.

These deployments include units from Kentucky, North Carolina, and Virginia and will increase the number of active-duty troops at the border to approximately 4,200. The Department of Defense is coordinating with the Department of Homeland Security to address critical capability gaps at the southern border.

Homeland Security reported a significant decrease in illegal border crossings last month. While discussions have occurred about eventually assigning as many as 10,000 troops to the border, the final number will rely on factors such as military readiness.

