Mexico's Strategic Trade Move: Proposed Tariffs on China

In a significant trade development, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Mexico's proposal to levy tariffs on China akin to those imposed by the United States. This move was labeled as "very interesting" and was suggested to be mirrored by Canada, aiming to establish a protective trading bloc within North America.

Top Mexican officials recently engaged in discussions with Trump's cabinet members, emphasizing the urgent race against the looming March 4 deadline. This deadline marks the initiation of President Trump's proposed tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports, including a significant 10% duty on Chinese imports.

Mexico's proposed tariffs specifically target vehicles and auto parts, a strategic response to the potential 25% U.S. tariff. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's administration has been aligning with U.S. and Canadian trade policies towards China, indicating a consolidated front against perceived unfair trade practices by China. Deputy Economy Minister Vidal Llerenas stated further trade measures could be considered, particularly against low-cost and counterfeit Chinese goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)