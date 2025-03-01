Left Menu

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Lieutenant General Telita Crosland, leader of the military's health agency and one of the most senior Black female officers in the U.S. Army, was forced into retirement. This decision follows a significant shake-up initiated by then-President Donald Trump, involving the dismissal of several senior military figures.

Updated: 01-03-2025 05:33 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 05:33 IST
In a surprising move, U.S. Army Lieutenant General Telita Crosland, a prominent Black female officer and leader of the military's health agency, has been compelled to retire. This revelation, confirmed by two sources to Reuters, marks the end of Crosland's distinguished 32-year career.

The decision for her retirement comes in the wake of former President Donald Trump's actions to dismiss several high-ranking military officials, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. This development is part of a broader, unprecedented reshuffle in the U.S. military hierarchy.

While Crosland's retirement was officially announced, Reuters has exclusively disclosed that her exit was not voluntary, shedding light on the intricacies of the recent military changes under the Trump administration.

