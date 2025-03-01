Sudden Retirement of Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Sparks Controversy Amid Pentagon Shake-up
U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland was forced to retire, coinciding with recent high-level military shake-ups under the Trump administration. The Pentagon did not clarify her retirement reasons. Defense Secretary Hegseth’s opposition to diversity initiatives marks a notable context for Crosland’s departure.
Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland, head of the U.S. military's health agency, was compelled to retire, sources told Reuters. This move follows notable military leadership changes spurred by President Donald Trump, including the dismissal of the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman.
Crosland's retirement was ostensibly a part of her career culmination; however, sources indicate she was indeed forced to retire after a 32-year career. The Pentagon remains tight-lipped regarding her retirement specifics, and the Defense Health Agency has yet to comment.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's recent abolishment of diversity and inclusion initiatives adds layers of complexity to Crosland's sudden exit. Critics argue these programs help rectify historical inequalities, although Hegseth calls them divisive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump and Musk's Bureaucracy Purge: A Federal Shake-Up
Trump Administration Sparks Controversy with Mass CFPB Firings
Judge Orders Halt to Trump Administration's Aid Freeze
Judge orders Trump administration to temporarily lift funding freeze on US aid abroad, reports AP.
Trump's Diplomatic Corps Shake-up: A 'One Voice' Revolution