Sudden Retirement of Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Sparks Controversy Amid Pentagon Shake-up

Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland, head of the U.S. military's health agency, was compelled to retire, sources told Reuters. This move follows notable military leadership changes spurred by President Donald Trump, including the dismissal of the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman.

Crosland's retirement was ostensibly a part of her career culmination; however, sources indicate she was indeed forced to retire after a 32-year career. The Pentagon remains tight-lipped regarding her retirement specifics, and the Defense Health Agency has yet to comment.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's recent abolishment of diversity and inclusion initiatives adds layers of complexity to Crosland's sudden exit. Critics argue these programs help rectify historical inequalities, although Hegseth calls them divisive.

