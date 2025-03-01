Left Menu

Daring Daylight Shooting Sparks Panic at Ambala Court

Two unidentified individuals fired shots in the air at Ambala Court, instigating chaos. The pair, arriving in an SUV, escaped the scene without causing injuries. Authorities found three empty cartridges and are scrutinizing CCTV footage to apprehend the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 01-03-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 13:59 IST
Daring Daylight Shooting Sparks Panic at Ambala Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chaos erupted at Ambala Court complex on Saturday when two unknown individuals discharged firearms into the air, inciting widespread panic.

The suspects reportedly arrived in an SUV, and after firing the shots, departed the scene swiftly, according to police reports.

No injuries were reported, but police recovered three empty cartridges and are now examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to track down the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025