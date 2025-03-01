Daring Daylight Shooting Sparks Panic at Ambala Court
Two unidentified individuals fired shots in the air at Ambala Court, instigating chaos. The pair, arriving in an SUV, escaped the scene without causing injuries. Authorities found three empty cartridges and are scrutinizing CCTV footage to apprehend the suspects.
Chaos erupted at Ambala Court complex on Saturday when two unknown individuals discharged firearms into the air, inciting widespread panic.
The suspects reportedly arrived in an SUV, and after firing the shots, departed the scene swiftly, according to police reports.
No injuries were reported, but police recovered three empty cartridges and are now examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to track down the culprits.
