Cross-Border Smuggling Clash in Tripura Turns Fatal
A Bangladeshi was shot dead by the BSF in Tripura after smugglers attacked border guards. A BSF jawan was injured. The incident occurred when 20-25 Bangladeshi miscreants entered Indian territory. The Bangladeshi smuggler later died from injuries sustained while an injured jawan is receiving treatment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 01-03-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 14:02 IST
A Bangladeshi national was fatally shot by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura's Sepahijala district during a confrontation with smugglers along the international boundary, the BSF reported on Saturday.
The incident unfolded when a group of 20 to 25 alleged Bangladeshi miscreants crossed into the Indian territory, meeting with Indian associates, prompting a dramatic clash with BSF personnel.
According to BSF sources, in self-defense, a jawan discharged his firearm, injuring one smuggler, who later succumbed to his injuries. An injured BSF jawan is currently receiving medical care at a local hospital.
