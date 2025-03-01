Cross-Border Smuggling Clash in Tripura Turns Fatal

A Bangladeshi national was fatally shot by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura's Sepahijala district during a confrontation with smugglers along the international boundary, the BSF reported on Saturday.

The incident unfolded when a group of 20 to 25 alleged Bangladeshi miscreants crossed into the Indian territory, meeting with Indian associates, prompting a dramatic clash with BSF personnel.

According to BSF sources, in self-defense, a jawan discharged his firearm, injuring one smuggler, who later succumbed to his injuries. An injured BSF jawan is currently receiving medical care at a local hospital.

