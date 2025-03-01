Left Menu

Cross-Border Smuggling Clash in Tripura Turns Fatal

A Bangladeshi was shot dead by the BSF in Tripura after smugglers attacked border guards. A BSF jawan was injured. The incident occurred when 20-25 Bangladeshi miscreants entered Indian territory. The Bangladeshi smuggler later died from injuries sustained while an injured jawan is receiving treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 01-03-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 14:02 IST
Cross-Border Smuggling Clash in Tripura Turns Fatal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Bangladeshi national was fatally shot by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura's Sepahijala district during a confrontation with smugglers along the international boundary, the BSF reported on Saturday.

The incident unfolded when a group of 20 to 25 alleged Bangladeshi miscreants crossed into the Indian territory, meeting with Indian associates, prompting a dramatic clash with BSF personnel.

According to BSF sources, in self-defense, a jawan discharged his firearm, injuring one smuggler, who later succumbed to his injuries. An injured BSF jawan is currently receiving medical care at a local hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025