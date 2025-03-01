Maharashtra Vandalism Sparks Controversy Amid Rape Case

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has issued a strong warning to individuals who vandalized public property following the reported rape of a woman in Pune.

The incident occurred on a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus parked at Swargate bus stand. In response, local Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and his followers damaged the security cabin at the depot.

Pawar highlighted the importance of lawful protest, contrasting vandalism with legitimate anger over such crimes. The accused in the rape case, Dattatray Ramdas Gade, was arrested after a large-scale police manhunt.

(With inputs from agencies.)