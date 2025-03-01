Left Menu

Maharashtra Vandalism Sparks Controversy Amid Rape Case

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has vowed strict action against those who vandalized public property after a woman's rape inside a state transport bus in Pune. Despite public outrage, he emphasized lawful protest methods. The accused, Dattatray Ramdas Gade, has since been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 01-03-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 17:10 IST
Maharashtra Vandalism Sparks Controversy Amid Rape Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has issued a strong warning to individuals who vandalized public property following the reported rape of a woman in Pune.

The incident occurred on a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus parked at Swargate bus stand. In response, local Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and his followers damaged the security cabin at the depot.

Pawar highlighted the importance of lawful protest, contrasting vandalism with legitimate anger over such crimes. The accused in the rape case, Dattatray Ramdas Gade, was arrested after a large-scale police manhunt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025