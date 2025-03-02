Turkish-British Talks: Crafting Syria's Future

In a significant diplomatic move, Turkish and British officials are scheduled to convene in Ankara to discuss pivotal issues concerning Syria's future. According to a source from Turkey's foreign ministry, security, sanctions, and economic development will be the focal points of the meeting.

Turkey, once a staunch supporter of the rebels opposing Bashar al-Assad, has now established strong relations with the new government in Damascus after Assad's ouster. The country has expressed its commitment to aiding Syria's reconstruction efforts by offering training and resources for its security forces.

Meanwhile, Britain announced intentions to modify its sanctions regime against Syria while maintaining existing restrictions on former government members. Monday's talks, led by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz and British Minister Hamish Falconer, aim to discuss the unconditional lifting of sanctions and stress the need for international backing for Syria's efforts toward national reconciliation and sovereignty protection.

