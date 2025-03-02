Left Menu

Turkish-British Talks: Crafting Syria's Future

Turkish and British officials are set to discuss Syria's future in Ankara, focusing on security, sanctions, and economic development. Turkey, a former rebel backer, now collaborates with Damascus to aid rebuilding. The talks will address lifting sanctions, international support, and Israel's actions impacting Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 02-03-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 19:21 IST
Turkish-British Talks: Crafting Syria's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Turkey

In a significant diplomatic move, Turkish and British officials are scheduled to convene in Ankara to discuss pivotal issues concerning Syria's future. According to a source from Turkey's foreign ministry, security, sanctions, and economic development will be the focal points of the meeting.

Turkey, once a staunch supporter of the rebels opposing Bashar al-Assad, has now established strong relations with the new government in Damascus after Assad's ouster. The country has expressed its commitment to aiding Syria's reconstruction efforts by offering training and resources for its security forces.

Meanwhile, Britain announced intentions to modify its sanctions regime against Syria while maintaining existing restrictions on former government members. Monday's talks, led by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz and British Minister Hamish Falconer, aim to discuss the unconditional lifting of sanctions and stress the need for international backing for Syria's efforts toward national reconciliation and sovereignty protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

