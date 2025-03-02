Ceasefire Tensions: The Struggle for Peace in Gaza

The fragile ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is under severe strain as Israel blocked aid trucks into the region, reflecting escalating tensions over the temporary truce. The Israeli government's decision came after the expiration of the first phase of the ceasefire, with pressures mounting for a renewal.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed the endorsement of a temporary ceasefire proposed by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, aimed at covering Ramadan and Passover periods. However, Hamas insists on pursuing the originally planned ceasefire phases, rejecting Israel's conditions concerning hostage releases. This impasse raises fears of renewed violence.

Efforts led by Egyptian and Qatari mediators are ongoing to navigate the diplomatic quagmire. Meanwhile, accusations fly between both parties, undermining the prospect of a permanent resolution. The humanitarian crisis deepens as Gaza remains cut off from essential supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)