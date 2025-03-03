Strengthened Alliances: U.S.-Philippines Defense Ties Under Trump Administration

Current defense agreements between the Philippines and the United States will remain intact during U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, Manila's ambassador confirmed on Monday.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is prepared to meet with Trump in the northern spring, according to Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez. On the sidelines of a Manila forum, Romualdez assured that U.S. military support, including financing, South China Sea patrols, and the use of Philippine defense facilities, will continue.

As staunch allies, the U.S. and the Philippines engage in regular military rotations and joint exercises. The U.S. deployment of the Typhon missile system for training in the Philippines has drawn criticism from China. Romualdez also revealed that the Philippines is looking to import U.S. liquefied natural gas, aligning with Trump's vision of reciprocal trade partnerships.

