Strengthened Alliances: U.S.-Philippines Defense Ties Under Trump Administration
Existing defense agreements between the United States and the Philippines will continue under U.S. President Donald Trump, as stated by Manila's ambassador. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is open to meeting with Trump, as ties between the nations remain strong amidst shared military exercises and economic interests.
Current defense agreements between the Philippines and the United States will remain intact during U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, Manila's ambassador confirmed on Monday.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is prepared to meet with Trump in the northern spring, according to Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez. On the sidelines of a Manila forum, Romualdez assured that U.S. military support, including financing, South China Sea patrols, and the use of Philippine defense facilities, will continue.
As staunch allies, the U.S. and the Philippines engage in regular military rotations and joint exercises. The U.S. deployment of the Typhon missile system for training in the Philippines has drawn criticism from China. Romualdez also revealed that the Philippines is looking to import U.S. liquefied natural gas, aligning with Trump's vision of reciprocal trade partnerships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Soar in the South China Sea: Philippine Plane vs. Chinese Helicopter
Tensions Soar with Chinese Navy Helicopter's Close Call in South China Sea
Tensions Soar in South China Sea: Filipino Plane vs. Chinese Helicopter
Tensions Soar as Chinese and Philippine Forces Clash in South China Sea
Tensions Rise as China Condemns Vietnam's Expansion in South China Sea