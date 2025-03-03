Former Barclays CEO Fights Finance Ban Over Epstein Links

Jes Staley, ex-CEO of Barclays, is set to challenge the Financial Conduct Authority's decision to ban him from senior roles in the UK's finance industry. The ban is connected to claims of misleading communications regarding his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The FCA claims that Staley approved a 2019 letter to watchdogs containing false statements about his relationship with Epstein. Staley, however, disavows these allegations, arguing the fine and ban were imposed without proper consultation of him or Barclays.

High-profile financial figures, including ex-FCA chief Andrew Bailey, are expected to testify, as the appeal examines Staley's connections to Epstein, who maintained a longstanding association with several influential personalities worldwide, including Prince Andrew and Peter Mandleson.

