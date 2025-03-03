Behind the Scenes: US-Russia Dialogues
The Kremlin denies any undisclosed contacts between President Putin and President Trump beyond their February 12 call, despite Trump's claims of numerous interactions.
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, clarified on Monday that there had been no additional undisclosed communications between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. This announcement followed inquiries from journalists regarding any contacts beyond a phone call that took place on February 12.
Despite Kremlin's assertions, previous statements by President Trump indicated multiple conversations with President Putin. These claims have stirred discussions about the extent and frequency of the interactions between the two leaders.
In recent weeks, the diplomatic exchanges between the US and Russia have been under scrutiny, raising questions about the transparency and frequency of dialogue between Trump and Putin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
